(Repeats story published late on Monday)
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, July 18 A tank rolls through five
lanes of deadlocked traffic towards the Bosphorus Bridge,
crushing cars. A military helicopter shoots at people dashing
across a highway. Mutinous soldiers open fire on civilians
outside an air base.
The brutality of Turkey's failed coup attempt, when soldiers
commandeered fighter jets, military helicopters and tanks in a
bid to seize power, has gradually been emerging in video and
pictures captured on cellphones during the chaos.
Throughout the night of July 15, terrified Turks in Istanbul
and Ankara listened to sporadic gunfire, explosions and the
sonic booms of low-flying jets over their apartment blocks,
rattling buildings and blowing out windows.
In a country whose last violent military coup was more than
three decades ago, few could believe what was happening, let
alone how high the death toll would reach. Prime Minister Binali
Yildirim said 232 people were killed, 145 of them civilians.
Blurred photos and shaky videos posted on Twitter and
YouTube, increasingly circulated in the days after the attempted
coup, hint at how so many died so quickly.
"Go back, go back," shout two men, trying to warn protesters
before a volley of shots rings out as rebel soldiers open fire
outside the Akinci air base north of the capital Ankara,
believed to have served as a hub for the coup plotters.
The footage, later circulated on Twitter, was initially
shared with Reuters by an official in the local mayor's office
who said civilians rushed to the base after seeing parliament
under attack and realising a coup attempt was underway.
One of the deadliest places for civilians was near President
Tayyip Erdogan's presidential palace in Ankara, where hundreds
of supporters heeded his call to fill the streets and squares.
In one YouTube clip, a helicopter gunship fires on people
dashing desperately across a highway near the palace. The video
captures a laser sight dancing just in front of the person
filming.
TANK CRUSHES PROTESTERS
Government officials have also been sharing the phone
footage, citing it as evidence of the brutality of a coup bid
they blame on Erdogan's arch-rival Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based
cleric they accuse of trying to establish a "parallel state"
with his followers in the judiciary and security forces.
"When Fethullah Gulen said, 'May fire rain down', it turns
out he was talking about Cobra helicopters firing on civilians!"
tweeted a user under the handle @BorsaStrateji.
Gulen has denied involvement in the plot and suggested it
may have been staged in order to justify a crackdown by Erdogan
on members of his religious movement, who define themselves as
conservative Muslims who believe in the importance of education
and charity. They deny charges of acting against the state.
A Twitter account that opened within hours of the bungled
intervention, called Failed Coup Facts, posted a security video
that depicts a helicopter gunship strafing a road with
electric-blue cannon fire near the headquarters of the national
intelligence agency, narrowly missing moving cars.
Agents fruitlessly shoot back with rifles and handguns.
The account posted another video showing a tank in Ankara
running over protesters who were initially trying to block its
path but then attempted to escape to the side of the road. At
least three people are killed in the footage, including one man
who is eviscerated.
Other users posted footage of a tank rushing towards the
entry of the Bosphorus Bridge that connects Istanbul's European
and Asian districts and was seized during the coup attempt. It
crushes at least two cars and knocks more out of the way.
Rebel soldiers on the bridge open fire when protesters
gather, including those trying to help the wounded, a separate
YouTube clip shows. In another video, which a Turkish official
shared with reporters, soldiers shoot a man approaching them
with raised arms.
Acts of retribution against soldiers involved in the coup
plot who surrendered or were captured have also circulated on
social media. Some showed protesters whipping detainees in
military uniforms rounded up on the bridge.
But one video retweeted thousands of times showed an act of
kindness. A pro-government police officer pushes away men who
appear determined to lynch a soldier trapped in his tank.
The officer pulls him out, sees his tears and embraces him.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Pravin Char)