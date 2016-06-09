ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkey has banned the sale of
fertilisers containing ammonium nitrate, which can be used in
explosives, after at least half a dozen car bomb attacks this
year, the agriculture minister said on Thursday.
The move comes after 11 people including six police officers
were killed on Tuesday in a car bomb attack on a police bus
during morning rush hour in central Istanbul. Newspaper reports
said the explosives used were fortified by fertilisers.
"As of yesterday, Turkey has banned the sale of fertilisers
which could be used as explosives," Agriculture Minister Faruk
Celik told state broadcaster TRT Haber, adding that 64,000
tonnes had so far been seized.
Shares in fertilizer producers dropped over three percent on
the Istanbul stock exchange.
NATO member Turkey faces security threats on several fronts,
including from Islamic State militants who have been blamed for
two suicide bombings in Istanbul, and Kurdish militants blamed
for this week's attack in the city.
Violence in the predominantly Kurdish southeast is at its
worst in two decades after a ceasefire between the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the state collapsed last July.
Security forces in the region have frequently been targeted by
car bombs and similar attacks have hit the capital Ankara.
Celik said prior to the ban, the fertiliser with ammonium
nitrate which can be used to reinforce explosives was available
for sale at 9,700 locations across Turkey.
The Haberturk newspaper said the government was also
planning additional measures to tighten controls on the movement
of fertilisers, including installing a chip on packages and
increasing audits on importer companies.
Fertiliser producer Bandirma Gubre Fabrikalari (BAGFAS)
said in a statement to the stock exchange that it had
suspended its fertiliser production with nitrate content.
The company produced nearly half a million tonnes of
chemical fertilisers in 2015, according to its annual report.
BAGFAS shares were down 3 percent while shares in Gubretas
, another producer, fell nearly 4.5 percent.
