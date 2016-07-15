July 15 A British Airways flight to Istanbul has diverted to Sofia due to an attempted military coup in Turkey, and a Lufthansa flight to Istanbul is returning to its origin in Frankfurt, company spokeswomen told Reuters.

Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but the prime minister said the attempted coup would be put down.

Turkish Airlines and other carriers did not immediately comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)