Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ANKARA The foreign ministry in Ankara summoned the German ambassador on Thursday to express disapproval at a decision to cancel a talk by Turkey's justice minister in Germany, ministry sources said.
They said the decision to call in the ambassador was made by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu.
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag earlier said he had called off a meeting with his counterpart in Germany and was returning home after his talk was cancelled.
Shaky bilateral ties have been dragged to a new low amid growing public criticism in Germany of Turkey's arrest of a Turkish-German journalist.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Mert Ozkan; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.