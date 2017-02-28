BERLIN Feb 28 Germany on Tuesday summoned
Turkey's ambassador to object to Ankara's arrest on Monday of a
Turkish-German journalist and said the entire German government
was working to ensure that the correspondent for Die Welt was
freed as soon as possible.
"German-Turkey relations are facing one of their greatest
challenges of the modern era," Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel
told reporters at the foreign ministry, his second statement on
the issue in less than 24 hours.
Gabriel said journalists were protected by the constitutions
of Germany and Turkey, and no country that claimed to be
democratic or to respect human rights could use its judidicial
system to go after journalists.
