KIEV Turkey's treatment of a German-Turkish journalist has caused grave damage to bilateral relations, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said during a visit to Kiev, as local authorities cancelled talks by key Turkish officials.

Gabriel said the foreign ministry had spoken again on Thursday with the Turkish ambassador to Germany, underscoring the need for dialogue.

"We made clear to the ambassador again today that when guests come from Turkey to Germany, we expect them to not only attend campaign rallies, but to be ready for dialogue with the justice minister or economy minister or foreign minister or whomever," Gabriel said. "We must solve this problem as soon as possible; the damage that currently exists is extraordinarily large."

