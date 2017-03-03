ANKARA, March 3 Turkish and German foreign
ministers have agreed to meet in Germany on March 8 to discuss
tensions between the two countries after cancellation of Turkish
ministers' rallies, foreign ministry sources in Ankara said on
Friday.
Ties have soured between the two countries after local
authorities withdrew a permission for a meeting of Justice
Minister Bekir Bozdag, who was scheduled to address supporters
of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in southwestern German town
of Gaggenau.
The meeting was part of Ankara's effort to rally support
among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an
April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish
presidency.
During the phone call, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu once again expressed discomfort over Germany's
decisions to his counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, sources said.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Humeyra Pamuk)