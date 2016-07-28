BERLIN, July 28 Turkey should show
proportionality in its pursuit of those behind a failed military
coup, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding
that she was following developments in the NATO partner country
with concern.
"Of course, when a putsch attempt like this takes place in a
country it is important to take action against the rebels with
all the means and potential of the constitutional state," Merkel
told a news conference.
"In a constitutional state - and this is what worries me and
what I am following closely - the principle of proportionality
must be ensured by all," she added.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing
by Paul Carrel)