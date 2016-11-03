ANKARA Nov 3 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Thursday Germany had become a haven for terrorists and
would be "judged by history", accusing it of failing to
extradite supporters of a U.S.-based cleric Ankara blames for
July's failed military coup.
He said Germany had long harboured militants from the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade
insurgency for Kurdish autonomy, and far-leftists from the
DHKP-C, which has carried out armed attacks in Turkey.
"We don't have any expectations from Germany but you will be
judged in history for abetting terrorism ... Germany has become
an important haven for terrorists," Erdogan told a ceremony at
his palace in the capital Ankara.
"We are concerned that Germany, which has protected the PKK
and DHKP-C for years, has become the backyard of the Gulenist
terror organisation."
