ANKARA, March 3 Turkey accused Germany of double
standards on Friday after authorities in a south German town
prevented its justice minister speaking at a meeting, and said
Berlin must "learn how to behave" if it wanted to maintain
relations.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was due to speak to
supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as part of
Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5
million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding
the powers of the Turkish presidency.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to reporters in
Ankara, said Turkey could not put up with the action in the
town of Gaggenau, where city authorities withdrew permission for
the meeting citing a lack of space at the intended venue.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ralph Boulton;
Editing by Daren Butler)