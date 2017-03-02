ANKARA Turkey's justice minister said on Thursday he had cancelled a meeting with his counterpart in Germany and was returning home after authorities there denied permission for him to address supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan.

He said on Turkish television that the southwestern German town of Gaggenau withdrew permission for an event where Bekir Bozdag planned to address supporters of Erdogan, saying the venue was too small for the expected crowd.

Bozdag's plans to rally support for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency have drawn criticism in Germany.

"Anti-democratic approaches, such as the annulment of my address using the parking space size as an excuse is unacceptable," Bozdag told reporters in the French city of Strasbourg.

"I have cancelled my meeting with the German justice minister after this development, and will return to Turkey."

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ralph Boulton)