WASHINGTON German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday urged Turkey to restrict a state of emergency imposed after a failed coup attempt to only the truly necessary length of time, and to end the measure as quickly as possible.

Steinmeier issued a statement late on Wednesday in response to the declaration of emergency rule, urging the Turkish government to maintain both the rule of law and a sense of proportionality in its response to the coup attempt.

"The declaration of a state of emergency makes it clear once again: the attempted putsch is having a profound effect on Turkish politics and society," Steinmeier said.

He said Germany was continuing to call on Turkey to exercise restraint in its response to the thwarted coup.

"Only provable involvement in illegal acts, not suspected political leanings, should trigger governmental action," Steinmeier said.

"It's also critical that the declaration of emergency be restricted to only the necessary duration and then be ended as quickly as possible," he said.

Steinmeier said such an approach was in the interest of Turkey itself, since anything else would tear the country apart and weaken Turkey both internally and externally.

