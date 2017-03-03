(Adds comment from German foreign ministry)
ANKARA, March 3 Turkish and German foreign
ministers have agreed to meet in Germany on March 8 to discuss
tensions between the two countries after the cancellation of
Turkish ministers' rallies, foreign ministry sources in Ankara
said on Friday.
Ties have soured between the countries after local
authorities withdrew permission for a meeting of Justice
Minister Bekir Bozdag, who was scheduled to address supporters
of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the southwestern German
town of Gaggenau.
The meeting was part of Ankara's efforts to rally support
among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an
April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish
presidency.
During the phone call, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu once again expressed discomfort over Germany's
decisions to his counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, sources said.
German foreign ministry sources said Gabriel and Cavusoglu
had "a constructive and engaging discussion" and both agreed to
stay in close touch.
German government officials told reporters earlier that
Berlin would do everything in its power to maintain an open
dialogue with Turkey, underscoring Germany's commitment to
maintaining and expanding ties with Ankara.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Andrea Shalal, Writing by Ece
Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)