ANKARA, March 3 Turkish and German foreign ministers have agreed to meet in Germany on March 8 to discuss tensions between the two countries after the cancellation of Turkish ministers' rallies, foreign ministry sources in Ankara said on Friday.

Ties have soured between the countries after local authorities withdrew permission for a meeting of Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, who was scheduled to address supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the southwestern German town of Gaggenau.

The meeting was part of Ankara's efforts to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency.

During the phone call, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu once again expressed discomfort over Germany's decisions to his counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, sources said.

German foreign ministry sources said Gabriel and Cavusoglu had "a constructive and engaging discussion" and both agreed to stay in close touch.

German government officials told reporters earlier that Berlin would do everything in its power to maintain an open dialogue with Turkey, underscoring Germany's commitment to maintaining and expanding ties with Ankara.