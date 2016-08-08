(Repeats to fix story link)
BERLIN Aug 8 Germany does not believe that a
thaw in relations between Turkey and Russia will affect Turkey's
role in the NATO alliance, the German Foreign Ministry said on
Monday.
The spokeswoman welcomed moves by the two countries to end
tensions after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet near the
Syrian border last November, and said better communication was
important given their respective roles in ending the civil war
in Syria.
"We do not believe that the rapprochement between Turkey and
Russia will have consequences for the security partnership
within NATO," spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli told a regular
government news conference. "Turkey is and remains an important
partner within NATO."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet Russian
President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Tuesday for talks
on the Syria conflict, trade, energy and the resumption of
Russian charter flights to Turkey.
The meeting comes amid growing strains in Ankara's ties with
the West after a failed military coup in Turkey in which 230
people were killed. Turkey accuses the West of showing more
concern over a post-coup crackdown than over the putsch itself.
Markus Ederer, state secretary in the German foreign
ministry, told reporters that he told Turkish officials during a
visit on Monday that Germany took the attempted coup seriously.
But he said he also insisted that Ankara should carry out
post-coup investigations in line with European values and the
principles of rule of law.
Chebli and a spokeswoman for the German government repeated
that reinstatement of the death penalty in Turkey would end its
bid to join the European Union.
"It's clear that there is no place in the European Union for
a country that has the death penalty," German government
spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Andrea Shalal and Sabine Siebold
in Berlin, and Ayla Jean Yackley in Ankara; Editing by Caroline
Copley)