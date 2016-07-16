BERLIN, July 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday condemned the attempted military coup in Turkey and said Berlin stood by those who defended democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

"It's tragic that so many people died during this attempted coup," Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "The bloodshed in Turkey must stop now."

Merkel said it was the right of the Turkish people to choose their political leader in free elections and political change should only be achieved within the framework of political institutions and the rules of democratic competition.

"Tanks on the streets and air strikes against the own people are injustice," Merkel said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Angus MacSwan)