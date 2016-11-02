BERLIN Nov 2 Germany is not discussing possible
sanctions against Turkey over its widening crackdown after a
failed coup in the summer and the detention last month of
executives from an opposition newspaper, a spokesman for
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"We have big doubts whether the actions against editor in
chief Murat Sabuncu and his colleagues are in line with the
principles of the rule of law," Steffen Seibert said during a
regular government news conference.
Sabuncu, editor of the opposition secularist Cumhuriyet
newspaper, was arrested late last month and accused along with
other executives of committing crimes on behalf of Kurdish
militants and the "Gulenist Terror Organisation" (FETO).
Ankara blames the supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen for the coup attempt. The government refers to his network
as the Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO). Gulen has denied
involvement in the putsch.
Seibert added that German would not sever contact with
Turkey even though it was very alarmed by the crackdown on the
press.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by
Joseph Nasr)