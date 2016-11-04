MUNICH, Germany Nov 4 Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said on Friday that the European Union should draw consequences from Turkey's crackdown on political opponents and its talk of reinstating the death penalty.

Seehofer, the state premier of Bavaria, told a party congress in Munich that the EU should at a minimum suspend talks with Turkey about entering the EU, and drop any plans to offer visa-free travel to Turkish citizens.

"There can't be visa-free travel with a country like that," Seehofer said. "The EU should at the very least suspend EU membership talks." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrea Shalal)