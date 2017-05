A still image from video shows armoured police vehicle and people waiting outside TRT state television after a failed coup attempt by Turkish soldiers, in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

ATHENS Greece has arrested eight men aboard a Turkish military helicopter which landed in the northern city of Alexandroupolis at midday on Saturday, the country's police ministry said.

The men have requested political asylum, it added.

Greek state television ERT said the men may have been involved in Turkey's military uprising on Friday.

