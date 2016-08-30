People wave national flags as they wait for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrival to the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ATHENS A 48-year-old Turkish judge has requested political asylum in Greece, claiming persecution by the government of President Tayyip Erdogan, the Athens News Agency said on Tuesday.

Eight Turkish soldiers requested political asylum in Greece in July, fleeing Turkey in a military helicopter after a failed coup attempt. Turkey has since detained thousands of soldiers and half its generals alongside thousands of judges and prosecutors.

The Greek coast guard said only that a Turkish national had been arrested on Tuesday after being rescued along with six migrants from a boat off the Greek island of Chios. It did not give the nationality of the migrants.

The coast guard and police would not comment specifically on the agency report.

