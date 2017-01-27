Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends the Conference on Cyprus at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ANKARA Turkey has demanded the retrial of eight rogue soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We demanded that the eight soldiers be tried again. This is a political decision, Greece is protecting and hosting coup plotters," Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against extraditing the eight soldiers, who have sought political asylum, saying they feared for their lives in Turkey, which alleges they were involved in the coup attempt and branded them traitors.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)