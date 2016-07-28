CAIRO, July 28 Egypt has not received any
request for political asylum from U.S.-based Turkish opposition
cleric Fethullah Gulen, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in
comments carried by the state news agency MENA, late on
Wednesday.
Egypt would study such a request if it was made, Ismail
said.
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster
Haberturk TV on Thursday that Gulen could flee the United States
to Australia, Mexico, Canada, South Africa or Egypt.
Turkey says Gulen is the mastermind behind the failed July
15-16 putsch that attempted to overthrow the government.
Gulen denies the charges.
