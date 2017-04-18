UPDATE 1-Two British jets dispatched after Russian incursion
LONDON, May 27 Two British fighter jets were dispatched from a Royal Air Force base in Scotland on Saturday after an incursion by Russian jets, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, April 18 A Turkish police helicopter carrying 12 people crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli on Tuesday, security sources said, but the cause of the crash was unknown.
The helicopter was carrying two judges, seven police officers and three crew members, security sources said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.