ISTANBUL Turkey's chief of military staff was among people taken hostage at the military headquarters in Ankara on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported, while another broadcaster, CNN Turk said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was safe.

Turkey's armed forces said on Friday they had taken power in the country to protect the democratic order and to maintain human rights.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Istanbul bureau; Editing by Nick Tattersall)