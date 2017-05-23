ANKARA May 23 Turkey has jailed two teachers
who have been on hunger strike for more than two months
protesting against a government crackdown in which they lost
their jobs after last year's failed coup, their lawyer said on
Tuesday.
The detention of the two - literature professor Nuriye
Gulmen and primary school teacher Semih Ozakca - led to protests
on Tuesday in which police fired tear gas at pockets of
demonstrators in Ankara and Istanbul and detained at least a
dozen people.
An Ankara prosecutor jailed Gulmen and Ozakca on the grounds
that their protest was an act committed in the name of DHKP-C, a
leftist group deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, a court
document seen by Reuters showed.
"The failure to arrest the suspects would prevent the
functioning of the law," the prosecutor said in the court
document.
Police detained them because they feared "that their protest
could turn into death fasts and new Gezi protests," Selcuk
Kozagacli, a lawyer representing the teachers had said on
Monday. The two, weakened by their hunger strike, are both now
in wheelchairs.
Kozagacli was referring to large anti-government
demonstrations four years ago when hundreds of thousands of
people took to the streets to protest against plans to build
replica Ottoman barracks on Gezi park in central Istanbul.
The teachers have said their hunger strike is aimed at
highlighting the plight of around 150,000 state employees
suspended or sacked after last July's failed putsch, which
president Tayyip Erdogan blames on followers of a U.S.-based
cleric.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)