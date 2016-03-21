* Three Israelis, Iranian killed in Sunday's bombing
* Newspapers carry front-page photos of three more suspects
* Israel assessing if its tourists were deliberate target
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish newspapers carried
front-page pictures on Monday of three more men believed to be
planning suicide bomb attacks for Islamic State, after a
suspected member of the radical militant group killed three
Israelis and an Iranian in Istanbul.
Sunday's attack on Istiklal Street, a long pedestrian avenue
lined with international stores and foreign consulates, was the
fourth suicide bombing in Turkey this year. Two in Istanbul have
been blamed on Islamic State, while the two others in the
capital Ankara have been claimed by Kurdish militants.
The attacks have underscored Turkey's struggle to prevent
spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria and have raised
questions at home and among NATO allies as to whether its
security services are overstretched as they fight on two fronts.
At least half a dozen newspapers from across the political
spectrum carried head-and-shoulders pictures of three suspected
Islamic State members, saying they had been given instructions
to carry out further attacks in crowded areas, primarily in
Istanbul.
"All provincial police units have taken action to try to
capture the three terrorists suspected of being Islamic State
members planning sensational attacks," the state-run Anadolu
news agency said, citing unnamed security sources and describing
them as part of an "active cell" in Turkey.
Turkey is part of a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic
State in Syria and Iraq, but is also battling Kurdish militants
in its southeast, a conflict President Tayyip Erdogan sees as
fuelled by Kurdish militia gains in Syria.
ISRAELIS TARGETED?
Interior Minister Efkan Ala on Sunday identified the
Istanbul bomber as a man born in 1992 and from the southern
province of Gaziantep near the Syrian border, adding that five
people had been detained so far in connection with the blast.
Israel has confirmed that three of its citizens died in the
blast. Two of them held dual citizenship with the United States.
An Iranian was also killed, Turkish officials have said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is
trying to determine whether its citizens were deliberately
targeted. Eleven of the 36 wounded were Israelis.
Turkey's Haberturk newspaper said police had been examining
CCTV footage and that it appeared the suicide bomber had
followed the group of Israeli tourists for several kilometres
from their hotel, then waiting outside the restaurant where they
ate breakfast before blowing himself up as they emerged.
In his first public appearance since the bombing, Erdogan
said on Sunday Turkey would not give in to militants.
"We will never surrender to the agenda of terror. We will
defeat the terrorist organisations and the powers behind them by
looking after the unity of our nation," he said.
(Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)