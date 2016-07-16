(Adds latest death toll, statement from rebel group, Erdogan
address, soldiers surrendering, EU comment pars 2, 5-7, 12,
26-27)
By Nick Tattersall and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, July 16 An attempted Turkish
military coup appeared to crumble on Saturday after crowds
answered President Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets
to support him and dozens of rebel soldiers abandoned their
tanks in the main city of Istanbul.
At least 60 people were killed in violence that erupted on
Friday after a faction of the armed forces attempted to seize
power, officials said.
A successful overthrow of Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey
since 2003, would have marked one of the biggest shifts in the
Middle East in years, transforming one of the most important
U.S. allies while war rages on its border. A failed coup attempt
could still destabilise a pivotal country.
Erdogan, who had been holidaying on the southwest coast when
the coup was launched, flew into Istanbul before dawn on
Saturday and was shown on TV among a crowd of supporters outside
Ataturk Airport.
The uprising was an "act of treason", and those responsible
would pay a heavy price, he told reporters at a hastily arranged
news conference. Arrests of officers were under way and it would
go higher up the ranks, culminating in the cleansing of the
military, he said.
Addressing a crowd of thousands of flag-waving supporters at
the airport later, Erdogan said the government remained at the
helm, although disturbances continued in Ankara.
However, in an emailed statement from the Turkish military
General Staff's media office address, the pro-coup faction said
it was determinedly still fighting.
Calling itself the Peace at Home Movement, the faction also
called on people to stay indoors for their own safety.
Rebel soldiers who had taken control of military aircraft
were still firing from the air and fighter jets had been
scrambled to intercept them, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
said, underscoring the ongoing uncertainty.
Gunfire and explosions had rocked both Istanbul and Ankara
in a chaotic night after soldiers took up positions in both
cities and ordered state television to read out a statement
declaring they had taken power.
Around 50 soldiers involved in the coup surrendered on one
of the bridges across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul after
dawn on Saturday, abandoning their tanks with their hands raised
in the air. Reuters witnesses saw government supporters attack
the pro-coup soldiers who had surrendered.
Earlier, around 30 pro-coup soldiers had surrendered their
weapons after being surrounded by armed police in Istanbul's
central Taksim square.
They were taken away in police vans as a fighter jet
repeatedly screeched overhead at low altitude, causing a boom
that shook surrounding buildings and shattered windows.
LAWMAKERS IN HIDING
The coup began with warplanes and helicopters roaring over
Ankara and troops moving in to seal off the bridges over the
Bosphorus Strait that links Europe and Asia in Istanbul.
Authorities had shut the strait to tanker traffic, shipping
agent GAC said.
By the early hours of Saturday, lawmakers were still hiding
in shelters inside the parliament building in Ankara, which was
being fired on by tanks. Smoke rose up from nearby, Reuters
witnesses said. An opposition MP told Reuters parliament was hit
three times and that people had been wounded.
A senior Turkish official said later on Saturday attacks on
the parliament had "largely stopped".
A Turkish military commander also said fighter jets had shot
down a helicopter used by the coup plotters over Ankara.
State-run Anadolu news agency said 17 police were killed at
special forces headquarters there.
Momentum turned against the coup plotters as the night wore
on. Crowds defied orders to stay indoors, gathering at major
squares in Istanbul and Ankara, waving flags and chanting.
"We have a prime minister, we have a chief of command, we're
not going to leave this country to degenerates," shouted one
man, as groups of government supporters climbed onto a tank near
Ataturk airport.
Erdogan and other officials blamed the attempted coup on
followers of Fethullah Gulen, an influential cleric in
self-imposed exile in the United States who once supported
Erdogan but became a nemesis.
The pro-Gulen Alliance for Shared Values said it condemned
any military intervention in domestic politics.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he phoned the
Turkish foreign minister and emphasised "absolute support for
Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government and
democratic institutions".
Turkey, a NATO member with the second biggest military in
the Western alliance, is one of the most important allies of the
United States in the fight against the Islamic State militant
group, which seized swaths of neighbouring Iraq and Syria.
European Council President Donald Tusk called for a swift
return to Turkey's constitutional order, saying tensions there
could not be resolved by guns.
"Turkey is a key partner for the European Union. The EU
fully supports the democratically elected government, the
institutions of the country and the rule of law," Tusk said at
regional summit in Mongolia.
SOCIAL MEDIA CUT OFF
Airports were shut and access to internet social media sites
was cut off in the first hours of the coup attempt. Flag carrier
Turkish Airways resumed flights on Saturday, Erdogan said.
Malaysia Airports, the operator of Sabiha Gokcen
International Airport, Istanbul's second airport, said it would
continue to process flights in and out of Turkey.
Soldiers took control of TRT state television, which
announced a countrywide curfew and martial law. An announcer
read a statement on the orders of the pro-coup faction that
accused the government of eroding the democratic and secular
rule of law. Turkey would be run by a "peace council" that would
ensure the safety of the population, the statement said.
TRT went off the air shortly afterwards. It resumed
broadcasting in the early hours of Saturday.
Reuters reporters saw a helicopter open fire in Ankara.
Anadolu news agency said military helicopters had fired on the
headquarters of the intelligence agency.
The coup had appeared strong early on Friday evening. A
senior EU source monitoring the situation said: "It looks like a
relatively well-orchestrated coup by a significant body of the
military, not just a few colonels ... They control several
strategic points in Istanbul."
One European diplomat was dining with the Turkish ambassador
to a European capital when guests were interrupted by the
pinging of urgent news on their mobile phones.
"This is clearly not some tinpot little coup. The Turkish
ambassador was clearly shocked and is taking it very seriously,"
the diplomat told Reuters as the dinner party broke up. "However
it looks in the morning, this will have massive implications for
Turkey. This has not come out of nowhere."
Turkey is one of the main backers of opponents of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in that country's civil war, host to
2.7 million Syrian refugees and launchpad last year for the
biggest influx of migrants to Europe since World War Two.
Celebratory gunfire erupted in Syria's capital Damascus
after the army claimed to have toppled Erdogan. People took to
the streets to celebrate there and in other government-held
cities.
Turkey has been at war with Kurdish separatists and has
suffered numerous bombing and shooting attacks this year,
including an attack two weeks ago by Islamists at Ataturk
airport that killed more than 40 people.
After serving as prime minister from 2003, Erdogan was
elected president in 2014 with plans to alter the constitution
to give the previously ceremonial presidency far greater
executive powers.
Turkey has enjoyed an economic boom during his time in
office and has dramatically expanded its influence across the
region. However, opponents say his rule has become increasingly
authoritarian.
His AK Party, with roots in Islamism, has long had a
strained relationship with the military and nationalists in a
state that was founded on secularist principles after World War
One. The military has a history of mounting coups to defend
secularism, but has not seized power directly since 1980.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley, Nick
Tattersall, David Dolan, Akin Aytekin, Tulay Karadeniz, Can
Sezer, Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay, Murad Sezer, Ercan Gurses,
Nevzat Devranoglu, Dasha Afanasieva, Birsen Altayli and Orhan
Coskun; Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Ben Blanchard and
Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Peter Graff and Lincoln Feast;
Editing by Catherine Evans, Mary Milliken and Paul Tait)