* Turkey orders more detentions of journalists
* Crackdown targets suspected supporters of Muslim cleric
* West urges restraint, fears political witch-hunts
* Ruling party, opposition united in opposing Gulenists
By Daren Butler and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, July 27 Turkey ordered another
47 journalists detained on Wednesday, part of a large-scale
crackdown on suspected supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric
Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of masterminding a
failed military coup.
Turkey has suspended, detained or placed under investigation
more than 60,000 soldiers, judges, teachers, journalists and
others suspected of ties to Gulen's movement since the July
15-16 coup, which was staged by a faction within the military.
Turkey's army General Staff on Wednesday put the number of
soldiers belonging to the Gulen network who took part in the
coup attempt at 8,651, roughly about 1.5 percent of the armed
forces, broadcaster NTV reported.
Gulen has denied any involvement in the failed coup.
Turkey's capital markets board said on Tuesday it had
revoked the licence of the head of research at brokerage AK
Investment and called for him to face charges over a report he
wrote to investors analysing the July 15 coup.
Western governments and human rights groups, while
condemning the abortive coup in which at least 246 people were
killed and more than 2,000 injured, have expressed alarm over
the extent of the crackdown, suggesting President Tayyip Erdogan
may be using it to stifle dissent and tighten his grip on power.
The detention of journalists ordered on Wednesday involved
columnists and other staff of the now defunct Zaman newspaper, a
government official said. Authorities in March shut down Zaman,
widely seen as the Gulen movement's flagship media organisation.
"The prosecutors aren't interested in what individual
columnists wrote or said," said the official, who requested
anonymity. "At this point, the reasoning is that prominent
employees of Zaman are likely to have intimate knowledge of the
Gulen network and as such could benefit the investigation."
However, the list includes journalists, such as Sahin Alpay,
known for their leftist activism who do not share the religious
world view of the Gulenist movement. This has fuelled concerns
that the investigation may be turning into a witch-hunt of the
president's political opponents.
On Monday, media reported that arrest warrants had been
issued for 42 other journalists, 16 of whom have so far been
taken into custody.
Alpay is a former official of Turkey's left-leaning,
secularist main opposition CHP party. The Dogan news agency said
police raided his home in Istanbul early on Wednesday and
detained him after a 2-1/2 hour search of the property.
SPIRIT OF UNITY
Erdogan's ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party and opposition
parties, usually bitterly divided, have demonstrated a rare
spirit of unity since the abortive coup and are seeking
consensus on constitutional amendments partly aimed at
"cleansing" the state apparatus of Gulenist supporters.
A senior AK Party official said on Wednesday they were
discussing plans to increase parliamentary control of a key
state body that appoints judges and prosecutors.
Also on Wednesday a government official said Turkish special
forces were still hunting in hills around the Mediterranean
resort of Marmaris for a group of 11 commandos thought to have
tried to capture or kill Erdogan on the night of the coup.
Erdogan was holidaying in Marmaris at the time and only
narrowly avoided capture before flying to Istanbul where he
rallied his supporters who helped to defeat the coup plotters.
Erdogan, a popular but polarising figure who has dominated
Turkish politics for more than a decade, will chair an annual
meeting of the Supreme Military Council (YAS) on Thursday after
vowing to restructure the armed forces following the coup.
The military said 35 planes, including 24 fighter jets, 37
helicopters, 74 tanks and three ships had been used by the coup
plotters, NTV reported.
In Greece, authorities on Wednesday postponed hearings for
eight Turkish soldiers who sought asylum there after fleeing
Turkey. The men - three majors, three captains and two sergeant
majors - deny being involved in the coup but Turkey has branded
them "traitors" and is demanding their extradition.
Erdogan has signalled Turkey might restore the death penalty
in the wake of the failed coup, citing strong public support for
such a move, though the European Union has made clear this would
scupper Ankara's decades-old bid to join the bloc.
PIVOT TO MOSCOW
Turkish officials have complained of what they perceive as a
lack of support from the EU over the coup, while European
leaders have urged Ankara to show restraint and a sense of
proportion in bringing those responsible to justice.
The attempted coup has also tested Turkey's ties with its
NATO ally the United States, where Gulen has lived in
self-imposed exile since 1999. Responding to Turkey's request
for Gulen's swift extradition, Washington has said Ankara must
first provide clear evidence of his involvement in the coup.
The strains with the EU and the United States have coincided
with Turkey's renewed push to repair ties with Russia, badly
hurt last November by the Turkish downing of a Russian jet near
Syria and Moscow's subsequent imposition of trade sanctions.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said his
talks with Russian officials this week on improving bilateral
relations had taken place "in a very positive atmosphere".
Simsek, respected by Western investors as a safe pair of
hands in guiding the Turkish economy, also said he saw no reason
to downgrade Turkey's credit rating following the coup. Standard
& Poor's recently downgraded the sovereign debt outlook to
negative from stable and Moody's has said it will review the
rating for a possible downgrade.
(Additional reporting by Ercan Gurses in Ankara and Ayla Jean
Yackley and Nick Tattersall in Istanbul; Writing by Gareth
Jones; Editing by David Dolan and Peter Millership)