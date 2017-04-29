ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish authorities on
Saturday blocked access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, an
internet monitoring group said, the latest in what government
critics say is a crackdown on free speech on the internet.
A block on all language editions of the Wikipedia website
was detected at 8:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, monitoring
group Turkey Blocks said on its website.
"The loss of availability is consistent with internet
filters used to censor content in the country," it said.
When attempting to access the webpage using Turkish internet
providers, users received a notice the site could not be reached
and a "connection timed out" error.
Monitoring groups have accused Turkey of blocking access to
social media sites such as Twitter or Facebook, particularly in
the aftermath of militant attacks.
The government has in the past denied that it blocks the
internet, blaming outages on spikes in usage after major events.
But technical experts at watchdog groups say the blackouts on
social media are intentional, aimed in part at stopping the
spread of militant images and propaganda.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)