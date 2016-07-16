DUBAI, July 16 Iran suspended all flights to Turkey after a coup attempt in the neighbouring country.

The deputy director of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport was quoted by the state broadcaster as saying that seven flights to Turkey had been cancelled Saturday morning.

"We will revise the situation to resume the flights when we have the latest information," Koroush Fattahi said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)