UPDATE 3-N.Korea says missile tests warhead guidance, ready for deployment
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
DUBAI, July 16 Iran suspended all flights to Turkey after a coup attempt in the neighbouring country.
The deputy director of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport was quoted by the state broadcaster as saying that seven flights to Turkey had been cancelled Saturday morning.
"We will revise the situation to resume the flights when we have the latest information," Koroush Fattahi said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)
* U.S., Japan warn of more economic pressure on N.Korea (Adds S.Korea military, unification ministry, Japan reaction)
* No frontline staff, pilots or cabin crew to be affected (Recasts, adds analyst comment, Singapore Airlines review)