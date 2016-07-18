DUBAI Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to express his happiness at the return of security to Turkey after a failed military coup.

"In a phone call with the Turkish president, (I said) we are happy that stability and security have returned to Turkey today," Rouhani said on his Twitter account.

Iran said on Saturday it fully supported the government of neighbouring Turkey against the attempted coup launched on Friday night, despite Tehran and Ankara's differences over Syria and other regional issues.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)