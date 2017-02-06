ANKARA Turkey detained 748 Islamic State suspects in weekend operations in 29 provinces, the interior ministry said, in its biggest round-up targeting the jihadist group in Turkey.

Turkish police seized numerous documents, digital materials, two guns, four rifles and ammunition in the operations, the statement said.

Thirty-nine people, mainly foreigners, were killed at New Year when an Islamic State militant opened fire inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.

In addition to the latest detentions, Turkey says at least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, remain in detention - some of whom have been convicted - over suspected links to Islamic State.

