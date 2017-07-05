FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Turkey detains 37 Islamic State suspects, Syrian carrying explosives at border
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 19 hours ago

Turkey detains 37 Islamic State suspects, Syrian carrying explosives at border

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 37 Islamic State suspects in anti-terror operations in provinces across Turkey, media said on Wednesday, while officials said another suspect was held carrying more than 5 kg (11 lb) of explosives at the border with Syria.

The governor's office in the southern province of Hatay said the Syrian citizen was caught on Tuesday trying to cross illegally into Turkey from Syria with 5.25 kilograms of TNT and nine detonators.

Police detained 25 people in simultaneous raids in nine provinces including Istanbul overnight, targeting Islamic State suspects who had been on a security watchlist for the past four months, the private Dogan news agency reported.

In a separate set of operations, police detained 12 individuals, 2 of them children, in southern Adana province with suspected links to the Islamic State overnight, Dogan said, adding that one of them was an 12-year-old Indonesian girl.

Turkey has detained more than 5,000 Islamic State suspects in recent years and deported some 3,290 foreign militants from 95 different countries, according to Turkish officials. It has also refused entry to at least 38,269 individuals.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.