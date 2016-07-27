ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkish authorities issued
warrants for the detention of 47 journalists on Wednesday,
broadcaster CNN Turk said, the latest step in a widening
crackdown following a failed military coup.
Police were set to detain the journalists as part of an
investigation into U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen,
accused by Ankara of masterminding the July 15-16 coup attempt
in which at least 246 people were killed, CNN Turk said.
The journalists worked for the Gulen-linked Zaman newspaper,
which was seized by Turkish authorities in March as part of a
clampdown on the preacher's supporters.
Gulen, an ally-turned-foe of President Tayyip Erdogan who
had built up an extensive network of schools, charities and
businesses in Turkey over decades, has condemned the coup
attempt and denies any involvement in it.
Police raided the home of one of the journalists, Sahin
Alpay, around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday and detained him
after a 2-1/2 hour search of the property in a central Istanbul
district, the Dogan news agency reported.
Since the failed coup Turkish authorities have suspended,
detained or placed under investigation more than 60,000
soldiers, police, judges, teachers, civil servants and others.
On Monday media reported that Turkey had issued arrest
warrants for the detention of 42 journalists, including
well-known commentator and former parliamentarian Nazli Ilicak.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)