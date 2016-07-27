(Changes sourcing, adds quotes, background)
ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkey ordered another 47
journalists detained on Wednesday, a government official said,
part of a widening crackdown on supporters of U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of masterminding a
failed military coup.
"Today's detentions cover executives and some staff
including columnists of (the now defunct) Zaman newspaper, the
Gulen movement's flagship media organisation," the official,
speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.
"The prosecutors aren't interested in what individual
columnists wrote or said. At this point, the reasoning is that
prominent employees of Zaman are likely to have intimate
knowledge of the Gulen network and as such could benefit the
investigation."
Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan argue he is using the
failed July 15-16 coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent and
tighten his grip on power. The clampdown has drawn criticism
from the European Union, which Turkey aspires to join.
Authorities shut down Zaman in March, part of a crackdown on
suspected Gulen supporters. They have sharply accelerated the
crackdown since the coup attempt, suspending, detaining or
placing under investigation more than 60,000 soldiers, police,
teachers, judges, civil servants and others.
Gulen, 75, denies involvement in the abortive coup, in which
at least 246 people were killed. An ally-turned-foe of Erdogan,
he had built up an extensive network of schools, charities and
businesses in Turkey over decades.
Wednesday's list of journalists to be detained includes some
known for their leftist activism who do not share the religious
world view of the Gulenist movement.
In the latest wave of detentions, police raided the home of
Sahin Alpay around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) and held him after a 2-1/2
hour search of the property in a central Istanbul district, the
Dogan news agency reported.
Alpay, who used to have a column in the Zaman newspaper, is
a former official in Turkey's left-leaning, secularist main
opposition CHP party.
On Monday, media reported that arrest warrants had been
issued for 42 other journalists, including well-known
commentator and former parliamentarian Nazli Ilicak.
Of them, 16 have so far been taken into custody, Dogan said.
(Reporting by by Daren Butler; writing by Gareth Jones; editing
by John Stonestreet)