PARIS Nov 8 European condemnation of the
crackdown in Turkey that followed the attempted coup in July has
come too late, with the country now "burning", the former editor
of a leading opposition newspaper said on Tuesday.
Turkish authorities on Saturday ordered that the editor and
senior staff of Cumhuriyet newspaper be arrested pending trial
and more pro-Kurdish officials were detained. Critics say
President Tayyip Erdogan is out to crush legitimate opposition.
"We've been pushing European governments to take steps and
say something about oppression in Turkey, but they kept silent,"
Can Dundar, former editor of Cumhuriyet, told reporters after
being made an honorary citizen of Paris.
"Now they are trying to say that they are concerned, but
it's a bit late to be concerned because the country is burning
at the moment."
Ankara has drawn stronger criticism in recent days, but
European Union diplomats see little prospect of punitive
measures.
Since an agreement with the EU in March, Turkey has helped
to stem the flow of migrants from its shores to the EU via
Greece, after a million people arrived last year.
"Erdogan wants a one-party state and one-man regime, he is
pushing that and he is using the state of emergency to build up
this kind of state," said Dundar, who was released from prison
in February and left Turkey for Germany.
Since the failed coup 170 media organisations have been
closed, leaving some 2,500 journalists unemployed, according to
the Turkish journalists' association.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday
he was "deeply concerned" and it was time for a "frank and
clear" dialogue with Turkey.
"Turkey has a right to defend itself, but not at the cost of
the rule of law," he told lawmakers.
