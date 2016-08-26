ISTANBUL Aug 26 The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on a police headquarters in southeast Turkey on Friday, according to a statement on a website affiliated to the group.

The PKK also said it did not deliberately target the leader of Turkey's main opposition party in an attack in the northeast on Thursday. The government had said the PKK had targetted the convoy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), who escaped unharmed.

Friday's suicide truck bombing at the police headquarters killed at least 11 people and wounded dozens, two days after Turkey launched an incursion against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters in Syria. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair)