ISTANBUL The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an illegal armed group waging an insurgency in Turkey, on Tuesday said it carried out a May 12 car bomb attack that wounded seven people in Istanbul.

A parked car exploded on a boulevard in the outlying Sancaktepe district as a bus carrying Turkish military personnel passed by. A civilian driver was among those hurt, the army said at the time.

The PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, claimed responsibility for the attack on its website. The group has waged an armed campaign against the state since 1984, and violence has reached its worst levels since the PKK abandoned a ceasefire in July.

