ANKARA Nov 4 A Turkish court jailed pro-Kurdish lawmaker Idris Baluken pending trial in a terrorism-related investigation on Friday, a spokesman for his Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said.

Baluken was among around a dozen of the party's leaders and MPs to be detained on Friday over related investigations but was the first of them to be formally arrested by the court. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)