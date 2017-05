ISTANBUL Turkish authorites have detained 235 people found to be "spreading terror group propaganda" and acting on behalf of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the interior ministry said on Monday.

It said in a written statement that the operation, which followed a twin bomb attack in Istanbul on Saturday which killed 44 people, covered 11 provinces across Turkey from the northwest to the southeast.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)