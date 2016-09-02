ISTANBUL, Sept 2 The Turkish military said on
Friday it had killed 27 members of the outlawed Kurdish PKK
militant group in air strikes and land operations in the
southeast of the country.
It also said 30 others were wounded in the action in Hakkari
province, a predominantly Kurdish area of the country where the
PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said the
group had squandered the chance for a political peace process,
after it launched a series of bomb attacks following the
collapse of a ceasefire with the state last year.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)