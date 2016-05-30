DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Kurdish militants detonated a roadside bomb which tore through an armoured vehicle in southeast Turkey on Monday, killing two police officers and wounding another, security sources said.

They said the explosives, detonated by remote control around 11 am (0800 GMT), were planted by a road in a district of Van city in the country's mainly Kurdish southeast.

An air-backed security operation was launched in the area to find the perpetrators, they added.

The militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) launched its insurgency in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. Since a two-year ceasefire collapsed last July, fighting has reached the most intense level in two decades.

