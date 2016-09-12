ISTANBUL An explosion struck a central district in the city of Van in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday, and ambulances were dispatched to the area, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt, Dogan News Agency said.

A Dogan reporter told broadcaster CNN Turk he saw wounded at the scene. The channel showed footage of smoke rising from a building and firefighters spraying a hose to extinguish a fire.

Neither Dogan nor CNN Turk were able to provide a figure for the wounded. Turkey's restive southeast has suffered from bombings and other attacks after the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) abandoned a ceasefire in 2015.

