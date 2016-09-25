DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 25 The driver of a
freight train was slightly wounded on Sunday when a bomb left on
a railway track in southeastern Turkey was detonated as the
train came past, security sources said, blaming Kurdish
militants for the explosion.
The train's locomotive was damaged in the incident near the
town of Saray in Van province, near the Iranian border, the
sources said on condition of anonymity.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility. The
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade
insurgency against Turkish forces, has in the past attacked
railroads, pipelines and other targets it considers strategic in
the mainly Kurdish southeast.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Alison Williams)