ISTANBUL Oct 27 Five members of Turkey's
security forces and five Kurdish militants were killed on
Thursday in clashes in the southeast where unrest has flared
since the arrest this week of two popular mayors.
Two soldiers were killed in a clash near Hani, a town
outside Diyarbakir, the region's biggest city, security sources
said. A third died in a firefight near Cukurca near the Iraqi
border, where five militants were also killed, they said.
A soldier was killed by a homemade explosive device in
Bingol, 140 km north of Diyarbakir, and a member of a
state-backed militia was killed in Batman province to the east.
Violence has escalated in the 15 months since the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) called off a two-year ceasefire, and the
arrest of Diyabakir Mayor Gultan Kisanak and her co-mayor Firat
Anli late on Tuesday on terrorism charges has caused further
resentment.
A lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party
(HDP) accused the government of blocking the internet throughout
the mainly Kurdish southeast after the arrests.
President Tayyip Erdogan has said the removal of elected
officials and civil servants accused of links to the PKK, listed
as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the
European Union, is a vital part of the battle against it.
The U.S. State Department urged Turkey to "act with due
restraint and respect for freedom of expression," spokesman John
Kirby said late on Wednesday. "We would, again, note the
importance of due process."
Senior officials in the European Union, which Turkey aspires
to join, described the arrests as worrying.
The local prosecutor said Kisanak, a member of parliament
before becoming Diyarbakir's first female mayor in 2014, and
Anli had given speeches sympathetic to the PKK, called for
greater political autonomy for Turkey's estimated 16 million
Kurds and that they had incited violent protests in 2014.
A PKK leader urged Kurds to "rise up" in solidarity,
reported Firat News Agency, a mouthpiece for the group.
Rebel commander Cemil Bayik said the importance of
Diyarbakir, a city of 1.7 million people, meant actions against
its elected officials were attacks on all Kurds, Firat said.
On Wednesday, the prosecutor invoked an emergency power to
bar Kisanak and Anli from seeing a lawyer for five days.
HDP lawmaker Meral Danis Bestas submitted a parliamentary
motion on Thursday asking why internet service in 12 provinces
had been cut since 10:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) on Wednesday. A witness
in Diyarbakir reported connectivity was restored at 5 p.m.
A spokeswoman at the state agency overseeing the internet
was unable to comment on widespread reports of outages.
The autonomy-seeking PKK took up arms in 1984, and more than
40,000 people have died. Renewed violence since July 2015 has
claimed thousands of lives.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and
Robin Pomeroy)