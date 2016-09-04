ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Turkey will invest 10 billion
lira ($3.4 billion) in rebuilding areas in the largely Kurdish
southeast that have been damaged by heavy fighting between
militants and the state, the Daily Sabah newspaper quoted the
prime minister as saying on Sunday.
Turkey's southeast has been hit by waves of violence
following the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the state last year.
The government has previously estimated some 6,000 buildings
have been destroyed in security operations, and put the cost of
replacing them at 1 billion lira ($345 million).
"We will renew our centres damaged by PKK terror, making
schools, buildings, parks, (and) houses of worship," the
newspaper quoted Binali Yildirim as saying in a speech in
Diyarbakir, the region's largest city.
He said the government would invest in seven provincial
centres, with a particular focus on Diyarbakir's historic Sur
district.
Sur's Roman-era walls are listed as a UNESCO world heritage
site. However, the district sustained heavy damage in fighting
this year, leading to concern it may be beyond repair.
($1 = 2.9499 liras)
