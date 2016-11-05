Residents stand inside a building, which was damaged during Friday's car bomb attack, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ANKARA The car bomb that killed 11 people and wounded 100 in the southeast Kurdish province of Diyarbakir on Friday was the work of Kurdish militants and not Islamic State, the local governor's office said.

Following the attack on Friday, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the car bomb, according to the group's Amaq news agency.

But the Diyarbakir governor's office said in a statement on Saturday that it was "clear" the bomb was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), citing intercepted communications between PKK militants.

