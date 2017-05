ANKARA Both civilians and police were killed and many people were wounded in a car bomb attack in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in a speech.

The blast, which state authorities blamed on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, came hours after police detained politicians from the mostly Kurdish region's biggest party.

