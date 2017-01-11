ANKARA Jan 11 A Turkish prosecutor has demanded
life imprisonment for an opposition MP accused of providing a
newspaper with video purporting to show Turkey's intelligence
agency trucking weapons into Syria, state-run Anadolu news
agency said on Wednesday.
Lawmaker Enis Berberoglu of the main opposition Republican
People's Party (CHP) is due to appear in court on charges of
aiding an armed terrorist organization and making public
information that was supposed to stay secret. Berberoglu has
defended the video, saying it was genuine.
A report in Cumhuriyet newspaper in May 2015 said that
trucks allegedly owned by the National Intelligence Agency
(MIT), Turkey's state intelligence service, were found to
contain weapons and ammunition that were headed for Syria when
they were stopped and searched in southern Turkey in early 2014.
Prosecutor Mehmet Yesilkaya said in an indictment that
Berberoglu provided the video footage of the trucks to the
newspaper, Anadolu agency reported, asking for a life sentence.
The government has denied accusations that weapons were sent
to Syria, saying the trucks were carrying humanitarian aid.
Last year, two prominent journalists, Can Dundar and Erdem
Gul, were sentenced to at least five years in jail for revealing
state secrets in a related case. The prosecutor is
now seeking an additional 10 years in prison for Dundar and Gul
over the report on intelligence trucks.
The convictions drew protests from rights groups and Western
governments worried about worsening human rights in Turkey under
President Tayyip Erdogan.
