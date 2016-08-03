* Turkish lira seen weakening on possible ratings downgrade
* Lira to fall 5 percent by July 2017, Reuters poll
predicts; more bearish forecasts abound
* Russia, Brazil-style selloff not expected even if rating
cut to junk
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Aug 3 The lira may have 5 to 10 percent
further to fall against the dollar if Turkey's credit rating is
cut to junk this month, though a downgrade should weigh less
heavily on markets than on Brazil and Russia last year.
The currency has already been under pressure, tumbling 7
percent against the dollar following the failed July 15 coup and
the subsequent government crackdown on opponents, but has since
recouped around 2.5 percent.
Against trade partners' currencies, it is now down 4.5
percent -- among this year's worst emerging currency performers:
reut.rs/1Rg2Hcj
And adjusted for inflation - in real effective exchange rate
(REER) terms, it stands 10 percent below its own 10-year
average: link.reuters.com/vuf47v
But a slowing economy and political tensions, within Turkey
as well as with the West, mean there are more stormclouds
gathering. Finally, Moody's and Fitch will review their Turkey
ratings on Aug 5 and Aug 19 respectively - a cut to junk is
expected from Moody's, either this week or in coming months.
The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 27 analysts was
for the lira to fall to 3.12 in six months and 3.18 in a year,
implying 5 percent depreciation by next July.
But currency strategists have tended to underestimate lira
weakness, suggesting the consensus view could prove too
optimistic. (Other FX poll stories: )
Many banks are more pessimistic - the weakest six-month
forecast was for 3.33 per dollar. Commerzbank which predicts a
3.25 rate by year-end, warned this may be reached sooner.
UBS strategist Manik Narain says while the lira looks fairly
valued on consumer inflation-based REER, it is relatively
expensive when the REER is calculated on the basis of unit
labour costs (ULC) bit.ly/2asJRzB
Essentially the cost of labour used in generating output,
ULC is a broad competitiveness gauge. Official data shows
Turkish labour productivity lags the European average, rising
1.5 percent a year in the past five years while wage growth
averaged 5 percent.
Narain says the lira's ULC-based REER is 10-15 percent above
its five-year average, and indicates it should depreciate to
near 3.25 per dollar.
"You've seen very strong ULC rises in Turkey, with wages
growing 14-15 percent in some sectors and close to zero
productivity growth," he said.
"This helps to explain why the current account deficit has
been so sticky and export performance hasn't recovered."
Another reference point on where the lira could trade is CDS
or credit default swaps, used by investors to insure against
debt default or restructuring.
A downgrade to the top junk rung roughly indicates five-year
Turkish CDS at 300 basis points, says Koon Chow, emerging
markets macro and FX strategist at UBP Asset Management.
"If you put on some risk premium that's another 50-100 bps
so that's 350 bps-plus," Chow said. "When you look at the
historical relationship between CDS and currency and extend
Turkish CDS to 350, it implies dollar/lira at 3.2 (per dollar)."
NO BLOODBATH
But most see a rout on the scale experienced by Russia and
Brazil as unlikely - UBP's Chow described Turkey's situation "as
180 degrees different".
The rouble fell 60 percent in the six months before its
first cut to junk and Russian dollar bond premia over Treasuries
rocketed 500 basis points . Brazil's real slumped
40 percent last year around S&P's September downgrade and
its premia over Treasuries doubled.
But those moves coincided with a commodity slump that
deepened stress for already struggling economies. Also, Russia
had been slapped with Western sanctions for meddling in Ukraine,
while Brazil was staggering under a 10 percent budget deficit
and massive corruption scandals.
Turkey meanwhile runs a budget surplus and its economy,
while slowing is still expanding faster than 4 percent.
Finally, emerging markets' fortunes have turned since 2015,
when the sector was pressured by U.S. rate rise expectations.
Now, they are enjoying robust investment inflows and posting
double-digit returns.
JPMorgan said past lira selloffs have typically coincided
with a poor emerging markets backdrop.
Turkey's inflation, current account gap and banks' external
debt are undoubted risks, JPM said, but concluded: "Broader
external pre-conditions for a crisis are not in place."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Hari
Kishan, Sujith Pai and Vartika Sahu in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)