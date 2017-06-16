By Daren Butler and Tuvan Gumrukcu
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 16
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 16 Turkey's prime minister
urged the head of the main opposition party on Friday to end a
425 kilometre (265 mile) march from Ankara to Istanbul in
protest over the jailing of one of his lawmakers, saying justice
"cannot be sought on the streets".
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 68, head of the secularist Republican
People's Party (CHP), set out on the march on Thursday after
Enis Berberoglu was jailed for 25 years on spying charges. He
was seen off by thousands of supporters and has garnered much
attention in a country where government dominates the media.
Kilicdaroglu trudged along a highway outside Ankara on
Friday dressed in dark slacks and blue shirt. Sunburned and
wearing a cap, he carried a sign that said "Justice".
Rights groups and government critics, including members of
Kilicdaroglu's CHP, say Turkey is sliding toward
authoritarianism, citing a crackdown that followed last year's
failed coup that has seen more than 50,000 people jailed and
150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs.
"I advise Kilicdaroglu to desist from this act," Prime
Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters. "Justice cannot be
sought on the streets, Turkey is a state of law... Even if we
don't like a court's ruling, we have to respect it."
Berberoglu was accused of giving the Cumhuriyet newspaper a
video it used as the basis of a May 2015 report that alleged
trucks owned by the state intelligence service (MIT)were stopped
and found to contain arms and ammunition headed for Syria.
Berberoglu is the first CHP lawmaker to be jailed in the
government crackdown, which has seen eleven members of
parliament from the pro-Kurdish opposition party jailed.
Kilicdaroglu has called the arrest "lawless" and motivated
by the presidential palace, a reference to President Tayyip
Erdogan. His march, planned to end at the Istanbul prison where
Berberoglu is being held, is expected to take more than 20 days.
'DEMOCRACY'
"We have been, and will be, calling and defending justice,
justice, justice, and democracy, democracy, democracy," he told
reporters during his march. "No matter what they say."
Turkey's justice minister said Kilicdaroglu was trying to
foment opposition to the judicial system.
"It is not possible to break the balance of the scales of
justice by walking on roads," Bekir Bozdag said.
Erdogan acknowledged the trucks belonged to the MIT but said
they carried aid to ethnic Turkmens battling Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and Islamic State, and not weapons for rebels.
Erdogan accused Cumhuriyet's editor-in-chief Can Dundar and
Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul of undermining Turkey's reputation
and vowed Dundar would "pay a heavy price".
Last year, Dundar and Gul were sentenced to at least five
years jail in a related case. The prosecutor is now seeking
another 10 years for the two over the report on the trucks.
Dundar is being tried in absentia after leaving Turkey. Gul
remains in the country and free while his case is in process.
